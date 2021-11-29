Brinc MENA's Spring 2021 Demo Day Showcases Sustainable Tech Solutions

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Held virtually on November 22, 2021, Brinc MENA hosted its Virtual Investor Demo Day, as part of the culmination of its three-month accelerator program. With the support of Tamkeen, Batelco, Emirates Development Bank, and Startup Bahrain, the event featured its portfolio teams as they pitched their concepts and products to a variety of investors, partners, and key stakeholders, as well as highlighted the growth they achieved during the program.

Source: Brinc MENA

Its seventh cohort consists of four companies in the field of insurtech, medtech, Industry 4.0, and traveltech. The startups’ solutions are aligned with Brinc’s four investment core pillars on elevating how we feel, where we live, how we move, and what we eat.

The Brinc MENA Spring 2021 cohort of startups included:

Mogassam A medtech startup that provides proprietary 3D digital printing solutions to the dentistry sector.

Sensfix An Industry 4.0 startup utilizing AI, IoT and AR/VR to support the life cycles of maintenance, repairs, and operations of industrial facilities.

Unfrauded An insurance tech startup that offers AI-based tools to car insurance companies to efficiently detect insurance fraud.

1ID A traveltech startup providing blockchain-based digital passports for travelers to make passport control faster.

Prior to the Demo Day, Brinc’s program provided tailored support to each startup in product refinement, manufacturing, market access and fundraising. The program provided startups with access to a wide network of local, regional, global, internal and external experts to ensure the market desirability of their ventures, as well as explore future growth opportunities.

Related: Meet The Women-Led Startups Part Of Womena's First Cohort Of Womentum