Jade Forest Raises $1 Million

Jade Forest, a non-alcoholic beverage brand, has raised $1 million in a funding round led by Mumbai Angels Network.

The funds will be utilized for geographical expansion and to curate ready-to-drink beverages.

Currently, the platform is growing at 15-20 per cent month-on-month. The drinks are low in calories, sugar and are made without artificial ingredients. The products are currently priced between INR 80 and INR 85 for a 250 ml glass bottle. It is present across 23 cities in India. The company sells its products through a number of offline retail channel partners, last-mile delivery platforms, company website and Amazon, said a statement

“Today, the younger generation is constantly looking for beverages that are low in sugar and carbs. Jade Forest has managed to capture the attention of thousands of consumers and has established its presence in 23 cities in two years. This funding is a testament to the brand’s remarkable growth and progress. We believe the fresh capital will allow them to achieve their goals and further scale the business,” said Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels Network.

“Post COVID-19 the Indian consumer has not only become more health conscious but prefers homegrown products that are transparent with their ingredients and supply chain. We believe with Jade Forest we can capture the market with regular innovative launches,” said Shuchir Suri, co-founder of Jade Forest.

Jade Forest is a premium non-alcoholic beverage brand that has curated a range of drinks with thoughtfully selected spices, fruit and herbs. The products contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colorings and are naturally low in calorie and sugar. Currently, the brand has five products in its portfolio, added the statement.