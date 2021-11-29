21K School Raises Pre Series A Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

21K School, the first online-only school in India, has recently raised pre-Series A funding of $5 million from Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairman, upGrad.

The company aims to use the funds to strengthen its learning platform for data-driven instruction across all curriculums.

21K School blends technology, neuroscience and AI to create data-driven instruction for students using personalised learning engine, assessment engine and curriculum content. 21K School teaches all core subjects and skill-based activities, without compromising on the academic rigour. Regular assessment of students, computational thinking, coding, yoga, dance, music, among others are an integral part of schooling, said a statement.

“The future of education is here and it's changing the way we think about schooling. 21K School will offer great value to students while disrupting traditional schools in its own space with interactive technologies that engage learners on every level of development. I am excited to support the platform as it aims to expand internationally,” said Screwvala.

“Online schools like 21K School can offer equal opportunity and access to millions of students. The investment will help us reach out to 18 million Indians living abroad with an opportunity to study the increasingly popular Indian curriculum while they continue to live overseas," said Santosh Kumar, co-founder and CEO of 21K School.

21K School was founded in 2020 by Santosh Kumar, Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Dinesh Kumar and Joshi Kumar to create a 100 per cent online school for children aged 3 to 18 years with a choice of three curriculums – Indian, American and British, added the statement.