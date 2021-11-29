$400 Coronavirus Stimulus Check from Illinois Could Come in Time for Christmas

Calls for surprise federal stimulus checks have been growing as people demand more money to make up for the rising inflation. So far, there haven’t been any words from President Biden or Congress on any surprise stimulus check. However, a coronavirus stimulus check for Illinois residents could come before Christmas.

Coronavirus Stimulus Check From Illinois

Last week, Republicans in the Illinois House of Representatives proposed a one-time stimulus check of $200 to help families before Christmas. If passed, single filers making less than $75,000 will get a stimulus check of $200, while joint filers with income less than $150,000 would get $400.

The lawmakers admit that $200 isn’t enough to fix issues, but believe it could still have a positive impact by helping people pay bills or cover a week’s grocery bill.

A $200 coronavirus stimulus check from Illinois would cost the state about $1.4 billion. It is expected that the state would use some of the $8 billion COVID relief money it got from the American Rescue Plan to hand out these stimulus checks.

Other details of the coronavirus stimulus check from Illinois are not yet available, but eligible residents are expected to get the checks in time for Christmas.

California Also Sending A Check In Time For Christmas

California also continues to send payments under the second Golden State Stimulus program. The last batch of payment that the state will send should arrive just in time for Christmas.

The state would send the next batch of payments from November 29, and it would be in the form of paper checks. These payments would go to those who don’t get a direct deposit, and live in a zip code ending between 585-719.

According to the Franchise Tax Board, which is responsible for sending the payment, it could take up to three weeks for the paper checks to arrive. The Franchise Tax Board has already sent most of the payments through direct deposit, and is now sending the remaining payments through paper checks.

"If you did not receive a direct deposit payment by November 15, 2021, you will likely receive a paper check,” the Franchise Tax Board said.

About 9 million Californians are eligible for the end-of-year Golden State Stimulus payment. Those who didn't get the first round of Golden State Stimulus payments, have a Social Security number and have an AGI (Adjusted Gross Income) of less than $75,000 are eligible for a $600 payment under the second Golden State stimulus program.

Those who file a paper return are more likely to get a paper check. Moreover, those who get their advanced refund via their tax service provider, or pay their tax preparation fees from the refund are also likely to get a paper check. And, those who file their return by paper, but select direct deposit as the refund option, then also they would get a paper check.