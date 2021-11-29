Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 29th

DVA, NVST, WWD, PHR, and ROAD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 29, 2021

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

DaVita Inc. DVA provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation NVST develops, manufactures, and markets dental products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Woodward, Inc. WWD designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Phreesia, Inc. PHR provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Woodward, Inc. (WWD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Should You Buy the Post Earnings Dip in Gap?

Aditi Ganguly

Stocks

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Stocks

Nice Relief Rally on Biotech Assurances, Home Sales Data

Mark Vickery

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

Make Your Vax, Mask and Office Decisions With Kindness and Generosity

Chuck H. Shelton

Chuck H. Shelton

Entrepreneurs

How Networking Is Necessary for Effective Entrepreneurship

Kirk Cooper

Kirk Cooper

Your Digital Growth Plan

Why Digital Transformation Is Important for Interior Designers

Marilisa Barbieri

Marilisa Barbieri

Read More