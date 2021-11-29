New Strong Sell Stocks for November 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

DaVita Inc. DVA provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation NVST develops, manufactures, and markets dental products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Woodward, Inc. WWD designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Phreesia, Inc. PHR provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

