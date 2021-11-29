Should Value Investors Consider La-Z-Boy (LZB) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

- Zacks

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, La-Z-Boy has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 11.57, as you can see in the chart below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 23.96. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, La-Z-Boy’s current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years. Moreover, the current level is fairly below the highs for this stock, suggesting it might be a good entry point.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the stock’s PE also compares favorably with the sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 69.18. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We should also point out that La-Z-Boy has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 9.26, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for La-Z-Boy stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, La-Z-Boy has a P/S ratio of about 0.74. This is significantly lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.97 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is well below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

If anything, LZB is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, La-Z-Boy currently has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes La-Z-Boy a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though La-Z-Boy might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of C and a Momentum score of B. This gives LZB a Zacks VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of B. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current fiscal quarter has seen one estimate go higher in the past sixty days compared to none lower, while the fiscal full year estimate has seen two upward and zero downward revisions in the same time period.

As a result, the current fiscal quarter consensus estimate has risen by 3.2% in the past two months, while the fiscal full year estimate has increased 11.9%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

This favorable trend is why the stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and why we are looking for outperformance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

La-Z-Boy is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. Its strong Zacks Rank also indicates robust growth potential in the near future. However, the company’s prospects might be constrained due to adverse broader factors, as it has a sluggish industry rank (Bottom 20% out of more than 250 industries). In fact, over the past two years, the industry has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, value investors might want to wait for the broader factors to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



LaZBoy Incorporated (LZB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research