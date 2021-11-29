Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jack Dorsey announced via social media that he has resigned from Twitter. The businessman explains in a letter the reasons for leaving the company, within which he comments that the company is ready to cut the cord with its founders.

Before Dorsey's statements, the businessman was already expected to leave his executive position, according to CNBC .

Twitter shareholder Elliott Management sought to replace Dorsey as CEO in 2020, but the investment firm reached an agreement with company management to allow him to continue in the role.

Elliott Management's billionaire founder, famed activist investor Paul Singer, has questioned whether Dorsey should lead both public companies, saying he should step down as CEO at one or the other.

Dorsey announced that the new CEO of the company will be Parag Agrawal , who has served as CTO of the bird's social network. On him will fall the responsibility of meeting Twitter's ambitious internal goals , which include having 315 million daily monetizable active users by the end of 2023 and at least doubling its annual revenue in that year.

Twitter shares rose more than 5% on the news of Dorsey's impending departure.

This wouldn't be the first time Dorsey has stepped down as CEO on Twitter. After founding the company in 2006, he served as its CEO until he was removed from the position in 2008. He returned in 2015 after former CEO Dick Costolo resigned.