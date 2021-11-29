Implied Volatility Surging for VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Stock Options

Investors in VBI Vaccines, Inc. VBIV need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 12, 2021 $3.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

- Zacks

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell-off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for VBI Vaccines shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, VBI Vaccines is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry that ranks in the Bottom 40% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, two analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter, while none have dropped their estimates. The net effect has narrowed our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about VBI Vaccines right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

Looking to Trade Options?

