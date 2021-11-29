Sale of two deodorants canceled in the United States for containing carcinogenic chemicals

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The P&G company (Protector & Gamble) had to recall two of its products after benzene was found in its components. According to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration Agency) the company removed the products immediately and voluntarily after the results came out. Benzene is one of the carcinogenic chemical compounds recognized by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“Based on the exposure model and cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in recalled products would not be expected to be at levels detected in our tests cause adverse health consequences, ”said the FDA.

The products that were recalled from the shelves are the Old Spice and Secret lines. They also announced that they would reimburse distributors for expenses and have asked customers who have the products at home to stop using them.

It is not the first P&G product to be discontinued due to the presence of benzene. In March they found this compound in their antibacterial gel and had to stop sales. According to the report, the benzene was found inside the spray mechanism and not in the liquid itself, but the level of the chemical has not been specified.