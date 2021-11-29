Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Sale of two deodorants canceled in the United States for containing carcinogenic chemicals

The FDA reported that the company voluntarily recalled the products after the results came out.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The P&G company (Protector & Gamble) had to recall two of its products after benzene was found in its components. According to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration Agency) the company removed the products immediately and voluntarily after the results came out. Benzene is one of the carcinogenic chemical compounds recognized by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Unsplash

“Based on the exposure model and cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in recalled products would not be expected to be at levels detected in our tests cause adverse health consequences, ”said the FDA.

The products that were recalled from the shelves are the Old Spice and Secret lines. They also announced that they would reimburse distributors for expenses and have asked customers who have the products at home to stop using them.

It is not the first P&G product to be discontinued due to the presence of benzene. In March they found this compound in their antibacterial gel and had to stop sales. According to the report, the benzene was found inside the spray mechanism and not in the liquid itself, but the level of the chemical has not been specified.

More About Health

News and Trends

Why we're using filmmaking to encourage vaccination by Black and Latino Angelenos

Sheila Murphy

The Business Traveler's Journal

4 Keys to Establishing Goals and Routines That Aid Entrepreneurial Success

Gideon Kimbrell

Gideon Kimbrell

News and Trends

How the pandemic helped spread fentanyl across the US and drive opioid overdose deaths to a grim new high

Andrew Kolodny

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

Make Your Vax, Mask and Office Decisions With Kindness and Generosity

Chuck H. Shelton

Chuck H. Shelton

Entrepreneurs

How Networking Is Necessary for Effective Entrepreneurship

Kirk Cooper

Kirk Cooper

Your Digital Growth Plan

Why Digital Transformation Is Important for Interior Designers

Marilisa Barbieri

Marilisa Barbieri

Read More