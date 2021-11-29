What did Levi's answer about the accusations of cultural appropriation in Mexico?

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Last week, the Mexican Ministry of Culture sent a letter to the US clothing company Levi's where it accuses it of "commercializing and privatizing a collective property using cultural elements whose origin is fully documented."

The agency considered that the Levi's Premium collection, Original Trucker Jacket contains "embroidered elements belonging to the Mazatec culture of the state of Oaxaca, without having the appropriate mechanism to obtain permission from said community."

In this way, the Mexican department of culture demanded that Levi's and the Dracco Textil collective, its partners in the making of these garments, pay the Mazatec community for the use of their intellectual property.

#MexicoEsOriginal



The Ministry of Culture asks the company @LevisMX and the Dracco Textil Collective for an explanation



It is requested to publicly explain on what grounds a collective property is commercialized and privatized.



https://t.co/2gE2fRk4BU pic.twitter.com/2ukNwssye4 - Secretary of Culture (@cultura_mx) November 21, 2021

The institution also relied on various international declarations that protect the rights of indigenous peoples, as well as on the Federal Copyright Law, which states that “the Mexican State grants protection to literary, artistic and artisan works of popular cultures. ”.

On November 13, Levi's México presented a video about its arrival in the region and its collaboration plans for local designers: “We arrived in Oaxaca and we want to celebrate with the art that characterizes it, Levi's Oaxaca will be the headquarters and witness to the cultural richness that this town".

However, the group of artisans "The textures women of Oaxaca" denounced in a statement that "this 'collaboration' of Levi's with 'representative artisans' seems to us another exercise in cultural appropriation and invisibility of the people and communities behind us. of the embroidered pieces ”.

What did Levi's reply?

This Monday the brand famous for its jeans issued a statement in which it stated:

Since the planning of this project, Levi's made sure to comply by contract with the provisions of the applicable articles of the Federal Copyright Law regarding the protection of literary, artistic, popular and artisan works of popular cultures or of expressions of traditional cultures. Levi's México at no time carried out actions that could be considered as cultural appropriation, impairment, damage or any illegal act against the Oaxacan culture, since the realization of our project was done in accordance with Mexican law and international agreements in The matter.

The firm added that "in the contracts concluded, Draco Textil, the Artisans and Levi's agree to respect at all times the rights of the artisans and the community to which they belong regarding the embroidery and their creations, so they are not demerited at any time. Our contracts establish terms for a better collaboration and prevention of any act that could be interpreted as “Cultural Appropriation.” Likewise, in compliance with the provisions of the Federal Copyright Law, the corresponding credit was given to the artisans originating in the community of San Felipe Jalapa de Díaz de Tuxtepec, Oaxaca ".

Regarding the controversy over the belonging of the designs to the community of San Felipe Jalapa de Díaz, Tuxtepec, Oaxaca, we consider that it is an issue that should be clarified among the same communities, with the help and guidance of competent authorities in the matter.

It is not the first time that international brands have been involved in controversies over cultural appropriation. In May of this year, the Ministry of Culture also complained to the Spanish brand Zara for a dress strongly inspired by traditional Mexican huipiles.