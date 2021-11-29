They buy virtual land inside metaverse for 2.4 million dollars

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Several companies are working together to create a metaverse, a virtual space in which users can interact as they would in real life: socialize, do business, go to events, etc. In Decenterland, one of the virtual reality platforms, there are 90,601 parcels of land , one of which has just been sold for 618 thousand MANA, a cryptocurrency whose value is around 4 dollars. That is, the piece of virtual land cost $ 2 million 428 thousand 740.

Kelvin Han vía Unsplash

The buyer is Tokens.com , and the land they acquired is located in “ Fashion Street ”, an area that will serve to present virtual fashion events and sell clothes for the avatars. In June another parcel was sold for a higher value on which a virtual shopping center was built, but according to Reuters they have never seen a buyer.

These decisions are an investment and a bet that metaverses are going to become part of our normality as social networks have done even if we do not use them today. Cryptocurrencies, despite not being the most stable, have been growing a lot in recent years. MANA, which is used in the Decenterland metaverse, has reached its highest value since it was created when Meta announced its Metaverse.

Decenterland is the only metaverse where the spaces will be 100% owned by the users . They can buy them, transform them and monetize them. There are no limits to what you can do with the land you acquire.