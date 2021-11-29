5 Tech/Internet ETFs to Buy on Cyber Monday

Tech ETFs appear to be a safe bet currently due to the double tailwind of Cyber Monday and the fear of Omicron strain of coronavirus. While fears of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause higher demand for the tech stocks as these are the winning ones amid the stay-at-home trend, Cyber Monday has grabbed maximum consumer attention in the recent past as "the preferred day for deals."

- Zacks

The National Retail Federation said about 2 million more people than last year are expected to fill their shopping cart from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year. Cyber Week (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) is expected to drive $36 billion in online spending — 17% of the entire holiday season, per Adobe.

Adobe projects that Cyber Monday will remain the biggest day of the year at $11.3 billion in sales (up 4% year over year). According to Deloitte’s 2021 Holiday Retail Survey, 34% of respondents plan to shop on Cyber Monday this year, up 29% year over year, as quoted on street.com.

This puts the spotlight on ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN, Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF PNQI, Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU and Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF GAMR.

Cyber Monday 2021 Deals

Retailers have started offering the best end-of-year discounts on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables and more. The Apple Watch deals have been pretty lucrative, with discounts available on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7, per market watchers. There are Cyber Monday deals on Microsoft Surface.

At $75 off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is one of the lucrative offers. Also, at $45, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air laptop at a discount of $100. Dell's Cyber Monday sale cuts up to 45% off Dell and Alienware monitors.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is an emerging and key consumer trend, which is fueling retail sales. Adobe expects over $4 trillionto be spent globally in all of 2021 — marking a key achievement for e-commerce. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that are great bets in the current scenario.

ProShares Online Retail ETF

The udunderlying ProShares Online Retail Index is a specialized retail index that tracks retailers that principally sell online or through other non-store channels. Amazon.com takes about 26.1% of ONLN.

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF

Video games are among the top toys’ category for holiday 2021. The underlying EEFund Video Game Tech Index of GAMR tracks companies actively involved in the electronic gaming industry, including the entertainment, education and simulation segments.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Apple takes about 22% of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund. Apple’s products are always hot in the holiday season. Microsoft also takes 22.3% of XLK. Microsoft’s Xbox is another hot pick on Cyber Monday. The underlying Technology Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: computers & peripherals; software; diversified telecommunication services; communications equipment; semiconductor & semiconductor equipment; internet software & services; IT services; wireless telecommunication services; electronic equipment & instruments; and office electronics.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The underlying Nasdaq CTA Internet Index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of the largest & most liquid U.S.-listed companies engaged in internet-related businesses & that are listed on one of the three major U.S. stock exchanges. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF charges 60 bps in fees.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The underlying Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index provides exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed and emerging markets that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology. CLOU charges 68 bps in fees

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports



Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI): ETF Research Reports



Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR): ETF Research Reports



ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN): ETF Research Reports



Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research