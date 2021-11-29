Bank of Montreal (BMO) Unveils Line-Up of Credit Cards

To strengthen its credit cards business, Canada-based Bank of Montreal BMO expanded its line-up of Mastercard credit cards for Canadian businesses with the rollout of the BMO World Elite Business Mastercard and BMO AIR MILES World Elite Business Mastercard.

Via the BMO online banking, the new credit cards permit business owners to separate their business purchases from personal expenses. The cards also garner features and benefits designed to meet the needs unique to each business, such as points accelerators and up to 22 additional cards for employees so that they can buy on the firm’s behalf to help earn points quicker. Both cards are designed with accelerators on specific categories that recompense customers for their business-related spending.

The BMO World Elite Business Mastercard imparts cardholders with the opportunity to earn four BMO Rewards points for every $1 spent on gas, office supplies, and cell phone and internet bill payments (up to a maximum expenditure of $50,000). Moreover, 1.5 BMO Rewards points will also be won for every $1 they spend on all other card purchases.

This apart, Bank of Montreal’s BMO AIR MILES World Elite Business Mastercard offers the highest AIR MILES earn rate by providing cardholders a chance to earn 4x the Reward Miles on their card usage at the participating AIR MILES partners outlets.

By integrating business costs on a dedicated card, businesses can work better on the important arenas while capitalizing on an array of varied benefits, tailored to meet the requirements of their businesses.

Mike Bonner, the head of Canadian Business Banking, BMO Financial Group, remarked, "Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy, and so at BMO we are making sure that we are taking care of the entrepreneurs running those businesses. We are proud to be the bank helping business owners make real financial progress in their businesses and in their personal lives with a suite of offerings that allow us to help them in every part of their financial life."

The unveiling of these cards will likely drive Bank of Montreal’s credit card fee and card service charges, thereby propelling a rise in its fee income in the quarters ahead. Also, it will help BMO bolster its position in the competitive credit card business.

