Rapid Cloud Migration to Drive Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings

Salesforce's CRM third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, slated for a Nov 30 release, are likely to reflect the benefits from a robust demand environment as organizations are undergoing a major digital transformation.

- Zacks

The increased adoption of cloud-based solutions amid business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have driven demand for Salesforce’s products. Its ability to provide an integrated solution for customers’ business problems is the key driver.

Click here to know how CRM’s overall fiscal third-quarter results are likely to be.

Increased Cloud Adoption to Have Aided Q3 Performance

The rapid adoption of the software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platforms amid the ongoing work-from-home and online learning trend is expected to have spurred demand for Salesforce’s cloud-based solutions. Salesforce’s diverse cloud offerings are likely to have helped expand its clientele, fueling the top line.

The company’s Customer 360 Truth platform that helps connect all the data from sales, service, marketing, commerce and build a single Salesforce ID for each customer is likely to have boosted its performance.

Also, Salesforce’s initiatives to capitalize on overseas demand for the cloud-based applications are anticipated to have bolstered the top line during the period in discussion. Further, the improved customer experience is anticipated to have aided the cloud segment. Also, CRM’s focus on AI and the substantial progress in its Einstein Analytics platform make it optimistic about the upcoming quarterly results.

However, a decline in software spending by small & medium businesses amid the macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic might have affected Salesforce’s fiscal third-quarter performance. Also, increasing investments in International expansions and data centers might have eroded the company’s profitability during the to-be-reported quarter.

Partnerships and Acquisitions to Have Fueled Growth

Salesforce’s focus on building partnerships is anticipated to have fueled the top line. These strategic partnerships have not only helped it grab new deals but also expanded the firm’s operations internationally.

Further, partnership agreements with the likes of Apple, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, HP, Dell, International Business Machines and others for the firms’ cloud services are likely to have aided Salesforce’s performance during the fiscal third quarter.

Additionally, CRM’s strategic acquisitions over the past 12 months are anticipated to have brought incremental revenues in the quarter under review. On Jul 21, 2021, Salesforce announced completing the buyout of Slack, which has positioned it as a leader in the enterprise team collaboration solution space.

Salesforce bought Acumen Solutions, a McLean, Virginia-based professional services firm, in February 2021. Salesforce anticipates revenue contributions from the newly acquired Slack and Acumen businesses to be approximately $530 million and $200 million, respectively in fiscal 2022.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL, Diodes DIOD and PTC Inc. PTC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to $26.71 per share over the past seven days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved upward by 43 cents to $108.29 per share in the last seven days.

Alphabet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 41.5%. The GOOGL stock has rallied 66.9% in the year-to-date (YTD) period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Diodes’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 23.9% to $1.45 per share over the past 30 days. For 2021, earnings estimates of Diodes have moved upward by 6.3% to $5.06 per share over the last 30 days.

Diodes’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 10%. Shares of DIOD have rallied 53.6% YTD.

The consensus mark for PTC Inc.’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been raised to $1.00 per share from 90 cents 30 days ago. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 28 cents to $4.19 per share in the last 30 days.

PTC Inc.’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missed the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 47.8%. Shares of PTC have gained 0.7% YTD.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



PTC Inc. (PTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research