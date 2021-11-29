BlackBerry (BB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $9.85, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.32% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 7.69% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $734 million, which would represent changes of -211.11% and -20.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BlackBerry Limited (BB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research