Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $98.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 7.48% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oxford Industries as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 8, 2021. In that report, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 165.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $227.69 million, up 30% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, which would represent changes of +469.06% and +47.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oxford Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oxford Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.93 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.59, so we one might conclude that Oxford Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

