Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $97.23, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.61% in that time.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.3 billion, up 4.87% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $59.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.12% and +23.53%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research