Tactics To Help Online Shoppers Buy Using an Omnichannel AI-Assisted Chatbot Experience

It's no secret that customer experience has become increasingly important in today's digital world. As customer-centricity becomes more critical for online brands, consumers expect easy, effective interactions that are highly personal and contextual to their current needs.

Chatbots have the potential to create unique and compelling customer experiences. They are quickly becoming a key cog in the customer service stack by delivering highly personalized conversational experiences tailored to the user's interests, context, behaviors and past-purchase history, thus helping to close their digital experience gap.

Liziana Carter, the founder of GROW AI, shares her insights on how online businesses can meet the modern buyers' need for immediacy and personalization to create meaningful and immersive experiences that lead to more engaged, satisfied and loyal customers.

The Australian chatbot expert gave me her tips on how online brands can use AI-powered chatbots to improve visitors’ perception of their brands, deliver authentic experiences at every step of their customers’ journeys, and accelerate revenue.

Using messaging apps to automate messaging at scale

Online shoppers manifest an increased preference towards having the intimacy of communicating one-on-one with their favorite brands. They're using Facebook Messenger, Instagram DM, and WhatsApp to reach out to businesses, ask questions, and purchase.

With 1.3 billion monthly active users (Facebook Messenger), 1 billion monthly active users (Instagram) and 2 billion monthly active users (WhatsApp), the DM is where online consumers are now expecting to be met with immediacy by businesses.

The recent development of Facebook's plans for interoperability between Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is an exciting move that will provide users with even more opportunities for communication—for example, allowing users across Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp (and SMS in the future) to communicate with each other.

This will allow cross-communication on the three different social media apps through a unified chat service. So, a user on Messenger (who does not have a WhatsApp account) will reach another user on WhatsApp who doesn't have an account on Messenger.

"Starting 2016, we could build chatbots and deliver highly personalized experiences on Facebook Messenger. In mid-2021, Instagram and WhatsApp also became Facebook compliant in terms of DM automation," says Liziana Carter, whose primary focus is to design AI-assisted conversational experiences that help the buyer buy easier and faster. "Interoperability will be a game-changer. The end goal is that chatbots built on these three platforms will have the same interoperability capabilities as the three platforms. Businesses that lead with subscriber lists on all 3 of these platforms, nurture them, and deliver immediate value to their visitors will be the ones to gain competitive advantage and long term relationships."

A recent Forrester Research study found that 63 per cent of customers will leave a company after just one poor customer service experience and two-thirds will no longer wait more than two minutes for assistance, choosing a competitor instead. Carter advises online brands to prioritize the top questions their customer support team gets daily around their product(s) and build an initial minimum viable chatbot to address those. The next step is to add complexity by building more use cases on top of that and allowing users to navigate through different experiences.

Stack AI on top of the chatbot use cases

Most chatbot solutions lack the most critical functionality: AI. Getting stuck in a chatbot conversation leads to customer frustration, negative experiences, and eventually customer churn. Without AI, customer interactions are not sufficiently personalized. The chatbot alone cannot always understand the context to respond with relevance.

Connecting AI to a Facebook Messenger chatbot allows the newly AI-assisted chatbot to simulate human-like interaction, ask personal questions, process the data, and return a personalized recommendation that's suited to that user's exact needs. This makes the user feel unique and valued even before becoming a customer.

"Our chatbot campaigns have generated millions of dollars for online brands by helping them figure out what their customers want and solve it, instantly. The key is to meet buyers where they are and deliver conversational experiences designed just for them, then add value at every step of their customer journey based on previous interactions they've had with the business," says Carter.

"The conversational interface is connected to a user's entire history: what they've asked, what they're interested in, and what they’ve purchased, thus being able to respond with increased relevance with each future interaction. An AI chatbot that solves problems will motivate visitors to stay and interact more with it. Well-designed conversations will improve customers' perception of your business".

Liziana Carter adds that AI-powered chatbots can create hyper-personalized user experiences based on user data so that each customer has a journey tailored to their needs and preferences. This allows online businesses to understand their customers better, their buying pathways, decide the best experience for them, and respond with relevance.

Go omnichannel across the three messaging channels plus SMS and email

Today's online shoppers expect their favorite brands to be proactive at every step of their increasingly digital journeys across all their preferred channels and touchpoints. They want answers now and expect omnichannel approaches that include meaningful interactions and authentic experiences from beginning to end.

"Taking a customer-obsessed approach to deploying omnichannel conversational AI means helping the buyer buy across the channel(s) of their preference, gaining intelligence at the same time, leveraging rich data to measure everything, creating increasingly personalized experiences, and continuously refining and improving those experiences," says Carter.

According to McKinsey, 82 per cent of consumers rate an “immediate” response as important or very important when they have a marketing or sales-related question, and 75 per cent of consumers demand “now” service within 5 minutes of online contact. More so, Markets and Markets states that the global conversational AI market size is expected to grow from $4.2 billion (in 2019) to $15.7 billion in 2024.

Conversations designed on Facebook Messenger, Instagram DM, and WhatsApp last on average 10 minutes, and 90 per cent of respondents reply within one day. It's a fantastic time to embrace conversational AI technologies to offer more personalized, guided experiences and drive business growth.