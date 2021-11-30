Qapita Secures Partnership With Citi In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Singapore-based Qapita, a fintech and legaltech platform, announced it has secured a partnership with Citi as part of its Series A round, the company said in a statement.

Qapita plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between investors and employee stakeholders. Qapita has already built a capital table, ESOP management platform and intends to launch a private company marketplace to offer one unified platform.

This partnership with Citi will help the company accelerate its platform for private stock.

“Our quest is to build a unified platform that addresses all matters relating to equity for a private company. The private market is set to be valued at $1 - $1.5 trillion. This market needs an operating system and transaction rails to make it transparent, accessible and efficient. This partnership with Citi will help us accelerate this mission. We look forward to more such partnerships with ecosystem players,” siad Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and co-founder of Qapita.

“This partnership highlights our focus on market structure innovation in the rapidly scaling private markets across regions. Qapita has a clear vision and an impressive team and we are pleased to help accelerate their creation of a platform to foster liquidity in the market. The partnership also marks our continued commitment to invest in private markets globally in addition to fintech and innovation across south east Asia and India,” said Deepak Mehra, Citi’s Asia head of strategic fintech investments and digital solutions.

Qapita started with digital equity management software for private companies, particularly startups. Its software platform is designed to enable capitalization of table management and ESOP management. Qapita is building more software products to provide solutions to companies as well as its investors, shareholders and employees, added the statement.