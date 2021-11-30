Veg Route Raises $125,000 In Pre-Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Veg Route, an agritech fresh produce B2C supply chain, has raised $125,000 in pre-Seed funding. The round was led by Mohan K and Jai Kumar, co-founders of Ippopay, Prabhu R, co-founder of M2P fintech and Omar Bin Brek, founder of UAE-based fintech Foloosi.

Pexels

Veg Route is helping farmers by eliminating middlemen engagement. The platform is building the tech and data-driven supply chain platform which enables farmers to sell produce at best pricing, said a statement.

The funds will be used to expand business with the help of technology and to build a strong in-house team which would enable business across 300 destinations in India by 2025.

“We aim to make VR India's most efficient B2C supply chain platform connecting farmers and consumers,” said Shyam Prashad Rajasekaran, co-founder and CEO, Veg Route.

The team’s understanding of the market, coupled with their approach to use technology and to drive scale is what impressed us and we decided to invest in Veg Route,” said Mohan K , CEO and co-founder of Ippopay.

Founded in July 2020 it is headquartered in Chennai. It is now operating in over six cities in southern parts of India. VR aims at making a diﬀerence in fresh produce supply chain space, added the statement.