Users Need a Strict, Impartial and Godless Search Algorithm

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Why do we need a decentralized search engine and what advantages are offered?

Pexels

There is a void between centralized and decentralized approaches to search engines. The differences can be reduced to three issues.

Centralized searches don’t let agents know why they get certain results, or their order. Users perceive the results from Google as truth.

When receiving results from a query, the agent doesn’t know what different results another agent might provide. This leads to a polarization of opinion and politics, even social challenges.

Finally, a centralized search engine has a different mechanism for user capitalization. Existing search engines have a small circle of beneficiaries, yet billions of users. This increases the likelihood that users will receive results not advantageous for themselves, but for the beneficiaries. In a decentralized search engine, the model assumes that an agent can receive a share in the capitalization mechanism and beneficiaries cannot control results.

How does a decentralized search engine work?

Cyber searches not by sites and servers, but by the content in P2P networks. Cyber is focused on Web3 searches, not Web2. Cyber does not play in the same field as Google. It was created for a fundamentally different type of network interaction.

In Web2, agents use URL links, which redirects them to an IP address. Everything works differently in Web3. The content is addressed by content hash functions. This approach eliminates the ability to change content – as the hash function will also change.

It won’t be possible to censor content, right?

It will be much more difficult to censor content since it will be located on an unlimited number of peers. The addressing mechanism changes, which means the search mechanism should also change.

Is it really a good thing that any user can post any kind of information on Web3, including child porn, or false information about other users?

Yes, this is possible, but there’s a ‘but’. Securing a place and securing a high ranking are different things.

The question is how content will be ranked and what it will be associated with. Citizens can ignore such content, and it will never reach a high position in the rankings. Moreover, users will be able to link it to keywords like ‘kiddie porn’, ‘NSFW’, etc.

What about legislation forcing search engines to delete such links? Is there a risk that Cyber will end up in Tor’s position?

I will not bypass regulations. Regulators can ban anything they want. But can they technically achieve this?

I wouldn’t compare Cyber with Tor because the latter is an incentivized network. Cyber is a living organism with extremely powerful incentives for citizens. It is more accurate to compare it with Bitcoin than with Tor. They also wanted to ban it at first. What happened there?

How do you plan to attract users?

This is our main task now. In the network’s first years, the community will index popular dapps, Wikipedia, YouTube channels, torrents, Github repositories, music, and books from Amazon.

The next steps are to attract a smart and agile base of existing Ethereum agents and techies who are passionate about technological innovations.

What are these tools?

If you look at it from an overall point of view, Cyber is not a search engine, not an alternative to Google, but a Superintelligence.

This is the basis of Cyber’s Content Oracle. You can build a lot of decentralized content and marketing applications on top of the Content Oracle, just as you can build many DeFi applications on top of a price oracle. Cyber is essentially the first general-purpose GPU consensus computer or Software 2.0 consensus computer.

What advantages does working with a decentralized search engine have for marketers?

Marketers in the digital world as they exist today are total slaves. They depend on several systems and are forced to play by a set of rules.

Cyber opens a new era – decentralized marketing, or DeMa, which will be based on several theses. The key idea is to know the ranking of certain content and understand the algorithm that calculates it. In DeMa, everything revolves around the popularity of particular content.

It will be possible to embed a call to action directly in search results and get more extensive information about how citizens think. Finally, a decentralized search engine’s economic model is agent-oriented.

Wen mainnet, sir?

The rollout will happen in two phases, similar to Polkadot and Kusama. On the 5th of November, the community launched the Bostrom network which is a fully functional computer that acts as a bootloader for Superintelligence. After testing the system in the wild we will launch Cyber.