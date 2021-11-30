Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Romeo Power (RMO) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?

Romeo Power (RMO) has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks

Romeo Power, Inc. RMO has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon. That is because RMO recently saw a Hammer Chart Pattern which can signal that the stock is nearing a bottom.

- Zacks

What is a Hammer Chart Pattern?

A hammer chart pattern is a popular technical indicator that is used in candlestick charting. The hammer appears when a stock tumbles during the day, but then finds strength at some point in the session to close near or above its opening price. This forms a candlestick that resembles a hammer, and it can suggest that the market has found a low point in the stock, and that better days are ahead.

Other Factors

Plus, earnings estimates have been rising for this company, even despite the sluggish trading lately. In just the past 60 days alone 1 estimate has gone higher, compared to none lower, while the consensus estimate has also moved in the right direction.

Estimates have actually risen so much that the stock now has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) suggesting this relatively unloved stock could be due for a breakout soon. This will be especially true if RMO stock can build momentum from here and find a way to continue higher of off this encouraging trading development. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

2 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Now, 2 to Avoid

Dipanjan Banchur

Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Bounce Back in 2022

Dipanjan Banchur

Stocks

Is Boeing a Buy Under $200?

Subhasree Kar

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Pretty Rocks Made From Human Ashes? How This Founder Convinced "Incredibly Skeptical" Funeral Homes to Sell His Novel Service.

Frances Dodds

Frances Dodds

ent-o Insider

This Founder's Obsessive Music Habit Spun Into Three Different Businesses

Don Mackinnon

Leadership

How to use neuro-leadership to be the guide your captain needs

Tatiana Restrepo

Read More