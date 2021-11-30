Lumos Alternate Investment, Gruhas Proptech To Raise INR 500 Crore Realty Fund

Gruhas Proptech, promoted by entrepreneur Abhijeet Pai and Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath has joined Lumos as anchor investor and general partner

By
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gruha Proptech LLP and  Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd (Lumos) have joined hands to raise INR 500 crore for a real estate fund, focused on structured debt, last-mile funding and opportunist equity in real estate projects across major Indian cities.

Pexels

Gruhas Proptech, promoted by entrepreneur Abhijeet Pai and  Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath has joined Lumos as anchor investor and general partner. 

“Post the second wave of COVID-19, real estate is emerging as one of the most preferred investment avenues and we are happy to have some prominent industry experts and investors on board to help us in institutionalising real estate investment and management processes. We are now actively looking at residential-focused last-mile funding and structured equity deals for our prospective fund,” said  Anuranjan Mohnot, co-founder and managing director of Lumos.

“Our intention is to back this asset class to optimize the offerings in the realty sector. There is an opportunity to democratize the realty sector using technology. This is not only aligned to our sustainability goals but also revives the fixed income market,” said Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha.

Lumos Investment Advisors (Lumos) comprises a team of professionals with more than two decades of experience in real estate acquisition and alternate investment fund management, said a statement.

More About Funding

Funding

BizzTM Raises $1.2 Million In Seed Round

Shrabona Ghosh

Funding

CRED To Acquire Happay

Shrabona Ghosh

Funding

Kidvento App Raises $1 Million In Pre Series A

Shrabona Ghosh

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Daring CEOs

The Man Running Govt's Own Startup

Punita Sabharwal

Punita Sabharwal

Funding

BizzTM Raises $1.2 Million In Seed Round

Shrabona Ghosh

Funding

CRED To Acquire Happay

Shrabona Ghosh

Read More