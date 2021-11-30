Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

3 Mortgage & Related Services Stocks to Watch as Mortgage Rates Rise

Portfolio diversity and digitalization will aid players in the Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry, including WD, EFC and VEL, amid headwinds like rising mortgage rates and home price appreciation.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry has been feeling the heat from the receding mortgage origination tide. Adding to the woes, low housing supply and a sharp increase in home prices are likely to limit origination volumes, while tighter margins compound challenges for the industry players. Regulatory risks such as any change to the conservatorship or the existence of Freddie Mac FMCC might limit the origination ability of industry players, and reduce revenues from loan originations and servicing fees.

- Zacks

Nonetheless, expectations of higher demand for houses on the back of improving job market and growth in consumer spending should help mortgage-related stocks to generate higher returns in the near future. This along with portfolio diversity and technological enhancements is anticipated to keep Walker & Dunlop, Inc. WD, Ellington Financial LLC EFC and Velocity Financial, Inc. VEL afloat.



Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Freddie Mac (FMCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Stocks

Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Moves -1.78%: What You Should Know

Stocks

Cabot (CBT) to Divest Purification Solutions Unit for $111M

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chatbots

How to use robots to improve the customer experience at online sales events?

Entrepreneur en Español
Cybersecurity

Chilean startup Camel Secure extends its solutions to Latam

Entrepreneur en Español
Franchises

Pizza del Perro Negro, ready to multiply under the franchise model

Alto Nivel

Alto Nivel

Read More