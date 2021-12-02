How to Leverage Amazon and eBay to Increase Your Cash Flow

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're trying to build a business, you need money from anywhere you can get it. Sure, you can take loans from the bank or from friends or family, but that gets to be a dangerous game fairly quickly. It's safer to use your own money, especially if you can find ways to generate passive income to increase your cash flow.

Fortunately, the internet makes it easier than ever to earn extra money to support your primary business ventures. Amazon and eBay are two of the best passive income channels and you can learn how to leverage them in The Complete 2021 Amazon & eBay Reseller Bundle, now on sale for an extra 70 percent off for Cyber Monday with code CMSAVE70.

For a limited time, you can get 11 courses and more than 35 hours of training for just $9. This bundle will introduce you to the craft of selling on Amazon and eBay. You'll learn how to use little known, automated tools to help you source great products, discover news ways to do eBay to Amazon arbitrage, find incredible bargains offline, and much more. From there, you'll discover how to craft and optimize your product listings for successful launches and learn how to create your own exclusive dropshipping arrangements and product sourcing arrangements to streamline your operations and save money.

Eventually, you'll learn how to support your passive income streams through affiliate marketing, PPC marketing, SEO, and more. There are even a few courses on self-publishing if you feel inspired to dabble in thought leadership.

