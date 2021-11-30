Everything you need to know about Twitter's new CEO: Parag Agrawal

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This Monday it was confirmed that Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the social network Twitter officially retired as CEO of the company. And the executive left the platform in the hands of the company's chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal . The new CEO has worked at Twitter since 2011 and became the chief technology officer in 2017.

Parag Agrawal via Twitter

"I have decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to leave its founders behind. My trust in Parag as CEO of Twitter runs deep. His work over the last 10 years has been transformative. I am deeply grateful for his skill, heart and soul. It's his time to lead, " says the statement shared by Dorsey confirming the news.

Find out more: Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter

With this rise, Agrawal became the youngest CEO of America's 500 largest companies. The new leader of the company is barely 37 years old and from a young age he excelled in scientific disciplines. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and earned his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University. Before coming to work at Twitter, he worked at other large technology companies such as Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T.

"He has been my choice for some time, given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind all the critical decisions that helped change this company. He is curious, inquisitive, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware. himself and humble, ”Dorsey said of Agrawal.

In his first statement as CEO, he thanked Jack for his decision and commented on the importance of the social network that he has today.