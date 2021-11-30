Company News for Nov 30, 2021

Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s KRYS shares jumped more than 100% after the company announced positive topline results from the GEM-3 Phase 3 trial of investigational beremagene geperpavec for dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ADGI surged 86.4% after the company reported that its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is likely to retain activity against Omicron, as observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s NRXP shares jumped 20% after the company announced positive data from its ZYESAMI study.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ rose nearly 6% after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2 billion.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

- Zacks

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP): Get Free Report



Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research