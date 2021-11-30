Company News for Nov 30, 2021
Companies in the news are: KRYS, ADGI, NRXP, HTZ
- Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s KRYS shares jumped more than 100% after the company announced positive topline results from the GEM-3 Phase 3 trial of investigational beremagene geperpavec for dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.
- Shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ADGI surged 86.4% after the company reported that its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is likely to retain activity against Omicron, as observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s NRXP shares jumped 20% after the company announced positive data from its ZYESAMI study.
- Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ rose nearly 6% after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2 billion.
