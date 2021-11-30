New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI owns and operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS develops and distributes personal care and wellness products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The Gap, Inc. GPS operates as an apparel retail company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dolby Laboratories (DLB): Free Stock Analysis Report



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Gap, Inc. (GPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research