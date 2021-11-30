Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30th:

- Zacks

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO: This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation market has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Vista Outdoor's shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of +1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS: This medical device company that specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sensus Healthcare’s shares gained 55% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Price

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE: This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Children's Place shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Newmark Group’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Newmark Group, Inc. Price

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.