These Are The Ten Biggest Homebuilders Companies

Companies in the homebuilding industry include companies that primarily develop single-family new homes, as well as offer financing and remodeling activities. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the industry was performing well owing to rising per capita disposable income, improving macroeconomic conditions and accommodative interest rates. The industry is now again starting to pick up, making it a good investment opportunity. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest homebuilders companies.

Ten Biggest Homebuilders Companies

To rank the ten biggest homebuilders companies, we have used the latest available revenue figures of the companies. We have considered only Fortune 1000 companies for our list. Following are the ten biggest homebuilders companies:

Tri Pointe Homes (>$3.08 billion)

Founded in 2009, this company designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE:TPH) has the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The company’s stock has increased over 45% year-to-date and more than 3% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $25, while it has a market cap of over $2 billion. Tri Pointe Homes has over 1,300 employees and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nev.

M.D.C. Holdings (>$3.29 billion)

Founded in 1972, this company offers homebuilding and financial services. The company’s stock has increased over 8% year-to-date and almost 1% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $48, while it has a market cap of over $3 billion. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has over 1,500 employees and is headquartered in Denver, Colo.

Meritage Homes (>$3.66 billion)

Founded in 1985, this company develops and sells residential properties. Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The company’s stock has increased over 35% year-to-date and over 15% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $114, while it has a market cap of over $4 billion. Meritage Homes has over 1,000 employees and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz.

KB Home (>$4.5 billion)

Founded in 1957, this company sells and builds a variety of new homes, including townhomes, condominium, and attached and detached single-family homes. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has the following business segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company’s stock has increased over 20% year-to-date but is down almost 1% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $41, while it has a market cap of over $3 billion. KB Home has over 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif.

Taylor Morrison Home (>$4.7 billion)

Founded in 2012, this company deals in the development of residential homebuilding and lifestyle communities. Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has the following business segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The company’s stock has increased over 24% year-to-date and more than 1% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $31, while it has a market cap of over $3 billion. Taylor Morrison Home has over 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Toll Brothers (>$7.22 billion)

Founded in 1986, this company designs, builds, markets and finances detached and attached homes in residential communities. Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) has the following business segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The company’s stock has increased over 45% year-to-date and more than 5% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $64, while it has a market cap of over $7 billion. Toll Brothers has over 5,000 employees and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa.

NVR (>$7.42 billion)

Founded in 1980, this company constructs and sells single-family detached homes, condominium buildings and townhomes. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The company’s stock has increased over 29% year-to-date and more than 7% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $5281, while it has a market cap of over $18 billion. NVR has over 5,000 employees and is headquartered in Reston, Va.

PulteGroup (>$10.2 billion)

Founded in 1950, this company is in the homebuilding business, as well as offers mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage services. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial services. The company’s stock has increased over 19% year-to-date and more than 7% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $51, while it has a market cap of over $13 billion. PulteGroup has over 5,000 employees and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga.

D.R. Horton (>$17.59 billion)

Founded in 1954, this company constructs and sells single-family housing. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has the following business segments: Financial Services, Rental, Homebuilding, and Forestar. The company’s stock has increased over 40% year-to-date and more than 9% in one month. Its shares are currently trading over $99, while it has a market cap of over $35 billion. D.R. Horton has over 8,000 employees and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Lennar (>$22.26 billion)

Founded in 1954, it is a home construction and real estate company. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has the following segments: Homebuilding West, Homebuilding East, Financial Services, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The company’s stock has increased over 40% year-to-date and more than 6% in one month. Lennar has over 10,000 employees and is headquartered in Miami, Fla.