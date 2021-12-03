6 Cyber Week Savings on Apps for Writers

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Modern business needs modern technology. There is no shortage of great apps out there to help businesses, but not all are exactly affordable or accessible. If you're a copywriter or have significant copy marketing needs, we're making things a little easier for you. During Cyber Week, you can save on a collection of great apps, software, and more to help streamline your writing workflow. Check them out!

1. The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle

Interested in taking your copywriting skill set into a full-time business? This 14-course bundle will help you get started. You'll learn copywriting success secrets, discover how to work more productively, learn how to find clients, and even delve into creative writing tips.

Get The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle for $9 (reg. $2,786) during Cyber Week with code CMSAVE70.

2. Tweet Ninja Twitter Automation Solo Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Twitter is a great tool to engage with your target audience, but it's also a very time-consuming one. Tweet Ninja, however, puts your Twitter engagement on autopilot. Just choose a target audience and Tweet Ninja will seamlessly curate tweets and content, re-tweeting and engaging with customers automatically for you.

Get Tweet Ninja for $29.40 (reg. $540) during Cyber Week with code CMSAVE40.

3. SEOBLAZER 54-in-1 Visitor Analytics & SEO Tools: Lifetime Subscription

SEO is one of the most cost-effective ways to get more traffic and scale your content reach. But it's a complicated thing. With SEOBLAZER, you'll get 54 SEO tools — ranging from a keyword position checker and article rewriter to a backlink maker, analytics, and more — to audit and improve all of your content.

Get SEOBLAZER for $30.00 (reg. $499) during Cyber Week with code CMSAVE40.

4. Nichesss AI Copywriter: Lifetime Subscription

With 5 stars on AppSumo and 4.7 stars on Product Hunt, Nichesss AI Copywriter is one of the best AI copywriting programs on the market. Create comprehensive content, blog posts, YouTube video ideas, social media posts, and much more with this simplified tool. It even gives you AI-assisted suggestions to optimize and target your content.

Get Nichesss AI Copywriter for $36.00 (reg. $999) during Cyber Week with code CMSAVE40.

5. Rytr AI Writing Tool: Lifetime Subscription

Don't have time to write all of those emails and blog posts you need for a marketing campaign? Rytr is the smart writing assistant that helps you create high-quality content in just a few seconds. From emails to ad copy and more, Rytr takes your instruction and crafts content in any tone or format you want.

Get Rytr for $75 (reg. $1,250) during Cyber Week.

6. Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool

Sometimes you need to really knock out distractions and just focus on your writing. The Indiegogo-funded Freewrite Traveler is the ultimate portable, distraction-free writing tool. No browser, no email, no notifications — Freewrite Traveler is just an E Ink screen, a full-size scissor-switch keyboard, and a powerful battery to help you get in the zone and stay in the zone.

Get the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool for $429 (reg. $499) with promo code FREEWRITE20.

