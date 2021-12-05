Start an Amazon FBA Side Hustle Today

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The internet has made collaboration and communication easier than ever. But it's also made it easier to make extra money. So much so, that more than one-third of Americans today have a side hustle. There are so many profitable side hustles out there that suit just about anybody's needs.

But if you're looking for a way to make money without having to work a few extra hours every day, you need to find ways to generate passive income. One of the best ways to do that is with Fulfillment by Amazon (Amazon FBA).

This seven-course bundle features courses from seven-figure Amazon FBA sellers like Brock Johnson (4.6/5 instructor rating) and Ryan Ford (4.5/5 rating). Across more than 60 hours of training, they'll teach you the proven strategies to build and scale an Amazon reselling business.

To start, you'll learn how to find profitable product ideas in markets with low competition and high demand. You'll discover the best manufacturers, understand how to talk to them, and learn how to negotiate to get the best prices on the highest quality products you can. From there, you'll understand how to create the perfect Amazon listing and avoid common mistakes that first-time sellers often make. With help, you'll find the best keywords to rank your products at the top of Amazon search and discover ways to garner positive reviews that build trust in your products.

Throughout the process, you'll calculate the exact capital you'll need to invest to make an impact in your market, build your brand, and gain a competitive edge. There's even a focus on getting your own trademarks and licenses, if necessary.



