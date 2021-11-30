FTI Consulting (FCN) Up on Global Business, Cash Strength

FTI Consulting, Inc.’s FCN shares have gained 39.7% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 26.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The company recently delivered third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.3% and increased 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $702.3 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and increased 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

How is FTI Consulting Doing?

FTI Consulting’s potential to club diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform looks impressive. The company continues to pursue opportunities in areas such as business transformation services, transaction advisory business, restructuring, retail, construction, data and analytics, cyber business, information governance, and international arbitration. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients dealing with international arbitration issues, thereby helping the company generating continued revenue growth from its existing international operations.

In 2020, FTI Consulting earned almost 37% of its revenues from its international businesses. The industrial and geographical diversification of its customer base, throughout the United States and internationally, helps mitigate the risk of incurring material losses.

Meanwhile, FTI Consulting’s total debt to total capital ratio was 0.17 at the end of third-quarter 2021, lower than the previous quarter’s 0.21. Lower debt-to-capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining and so is the risk of insolvency. Further, cash and cash equivalent balance of $343 million at the end of the quarter was enough to meet the long-term debt of $319 million. The company has no current debt.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

