Top Research Reports for Mastercard, Pfizer & Nike

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. ( MA ), Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ), and Nike, Inc. ( NKE ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (-4.2% vs. -24%). The Zacks analyst believes that Mastercard's profit levels have been rising on the back of higher consumer spending, and is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities.

Strategic acquisitions, alliances and technology upgrades, along with product-diversification and geographic-expansion initiatives bode well for the long term. Mastercard uses acquisitions to supplement its organic efforts and diversify its revenues. A strong capital position enables MA to pursue acquisitions and deploy capital. High expenditures, higher rebates as well as incentives, however, are likely to weigh on Mastercard's margins.

Pfizer shares have gained +48% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +16.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Pfizer’s licensing deals and collaborative agreements are likely to drive growth in the near term.

The Consumer Healthcare JV with Glaxo and merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. Strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis are also expected to drive sales. PFE’s COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. Currency headwinds and pricing pressure, however, remains as the top-line headwinds.

Shares of Nike have gained +24.7% in the past six months against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s gain of +22.7%. The Zacks analyst is impressed with Nike’s product innovation, brand strength and scale of operations.

Strong Nike Direct sales, led by the return of traffic to stores and digital momentum aided the fiscal first quarter results. In fiscal 2022, Nike expects consumer demand to remain robust, driven by its strong customer connections and brand momentum. NKE has, however, been battered by supply-chain woes and the closure of Vietnam and Indonesia factories, resulting in product shortages.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lockheed Martin Corp. ( LMT ), Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) and Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY ).

