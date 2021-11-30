Investor-Friendly Steps Aid MAXIMUS (MMS), High Debt Ails

Maximus, Inc. MMS shares have appreciated 7.4% in the past year compared with a 1.5% rise of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from strong shareholder-friendly measures and strategic acquisitions.

The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Earnings per share (excluding 25 cents from non-recurring items) amounted to $1.08, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.4% and increased 5.9% year over year. Revenues of $1.1 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and increased 19.7% year over year.

How is Maximus Doing?

The company has an impressive track record of dividend payouts. During fiscal 2020 and 2019, MAXIMUS paid out cash dividends of $70.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. It paid $11.7 million dividends to its shareholders during each of fiscal 2018, 2017 and 2016. These moves reflect MAXIMUS’s commitment to boost shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in the business.

MAXIMUS is active on the acquisition front to expand its business processes, knowledge and client relationships, enhance technical capabilities and gain additional skill sets. Strategic acquisitions also complement the company’s long-term organic growth strategy. On Jun 1, MAXIMUS completed the acquisition of Veterans Evaluation Services. The buyout will create an opportunity for Maximus to grow Veterans Evaluation Services independent clinical assessment business at the Federal level, while expanding its presence in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. On Mar 1, the company completed the purchase of the Federal division of Attain. In 2020, MAXIMUS completed two acquisitions — InjuryNet Australia Pty Limited and Index Root Korea Co. Ltd.

MAXIMUS’ cash and cash equivalent balance of $135 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 was well below the long-term debt level of $1.43 billion, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. Nevertheless, the cash level can meet the short-term debt of $81 million.

