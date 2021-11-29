Will a SHIB Metaverse Transform the Shiba Inu Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is continuing its steady climb as we approach the end of 2021. The jumpstart altcoin is playing host to a massive swarm of crypto investors who think the token is the next big thing in blockchain technology. Its increasing following, its monolithic gains and its robust ecosystem are making a name for the token. Now, it’s taking things to the next level with a new announcement that’s rocking the crypto boat. Can a SHIB metaverse rule 2022?

The Shiba Inu system has bulked up significantly throughout this year. Developers implemented ShibaSwap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) of SHIB. It also saw the launch of Bone (CCC:BONE-USD), the governance token of the protocol. Along the way, it has listed on many an exchange, rocketed hundreds of percentage points and seen over half a million people ask for a Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) listing. Now, the Shiba Games launch is taking over the Shiba Inu roadmap.

Developers of the SHIB protocol are looking toward the future of blockchain. And, they see the path forward as painfully clear. With the massive upswing in interest around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse, the community is asking for a way to immerse Shiba Inu in these two industry niches. The response is the launch of Shiba Games, a game studio founded by SHIB developers and driven to release a suite of products centered around the community’s favorite dog breed.

Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous figurehead, Shytoshi Kusama, detailed the launch of Shiba Games over the weekend on their personal blog. In this post, Kusama made a bombshell announcement about a SHIB metaverse and a slew of games. This announcement comes as a pair of major partnership deals.

SHIB Metaverse Announcement Precedes Big Gains

The one deal which has been announced in detail is the appointment of William Volk as the lead designer of the first Shiba Games installment. Volk, a storied game developer, has worked extensively in the past with the likes of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ), a triple-A game studio behind titles like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Volk will, for now at least, be the face of the game studio as it gets its footing. The first title is set to be a play-to-earn NFT title for mobile devices; this aligns with Volk’s history as a mobile developer.

Moreover, Kusama announced that the development team is reaching a partnership deal with another triple-A game development studio to help further develop a flagship title. As of yet, Kusama is not revealing which studio it is; they say the deal is not yet finalized and a non-disclosure agreement is in place in the meantime.

The game is just one step in a massive move for the protocol toward a SHIB metaverse. The metaverse will be Shiba Inus take on a burgeoning industry, and it will be headquartered on Shibarium, the protocol’s layer-2 scaling solution. Surely, this pair of announcements will be a major part in getting this metaverse off of the ground in whatever shape it takes.

In the meantime, SHIB values are on the up-and-up. The token is gaining 11% as the afternoon presses on. Trading volume is also largely increasing, seeing a gain of 74% over yesterday’s volume.

