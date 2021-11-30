Would you like to work in Meta? Zuckerberg's company announces 3,700 job openings

A few weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company - previously called Facebook - would change its name to 'Meta' . This to expand beyond the social network and create a digital universe capable of breaking the barriers of virtual communication .

With the advances that the CEO of the company has advanced for the future of Meta, thousands of netizens and technology fans around the world have taken an interest in the firm. If you are one of them, we have good news: There are vacancies and different positions to work there.

Contrary to other job offers , vacancies to be part of Meta are not exclusive to residents of the United States. In fact, employees can work from anywhere in the world since the modality is 100% remote.

Who can work in Meta?

According to a statement from the company itself, all people who are professionals and have reached the age of majority can apply. There are no restrictions on gender, religion, culture or race. Meta 'guarantees' equality in their employment opportunities.

We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, reproductive health decisions or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, protected veteran status, condition as an individual with a disability, genetic information, political opinions or activities or other legally applicable protected characteristics ”, dictates the company.

Opportunity areas

There are 18 job categories that Meta offers. Among them are security, sales and marketing, communications, finance, data, user experience, software engineering and some others such as:

Client partner. You must have a completed bachelor's degree, advanced English, experience in marketing and have knowledge about social media management.

You must have a completed bachelor's degree, advanced English, experience in marketing and have knowledge about social media management. Engineering and technology manager. The purpose of this position is to take care of the effectiveness of teamwork, in addition to leading company projects. Requires a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, English, API experience, knowledge of web technology, and experience as a software engineer.

The purpose of this position is to take care of the effectiveness of teamwork, in addition to leading company projects. Requires a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, English, API experience, knowledge of web technology, and experience as a software engineer. Strategic partner manager. Its mission is to create relationships between WhatsApp and its business partners. A degree in Business or similar, English, experience in coordination and organization of work teams and management of strategies for the management of labor relations is required.

Run through your resume and enter the official ' Facebook Careers ' page. Once there you must complete a form where you will be asked to share your name, e-mail and a summary of your stage as a professional. It should be noted that writing a letter of reasons can score points, what do you think?