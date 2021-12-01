Go Green : Acer Aspire Vero

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Acer has introduced its Vero line of green products that utilize post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and recyclable packaging.

The Aspire Vero laptop features a chassis made from 30% PCR plastic and keycaps that contain 50% PCR plastic, thereby cutting carbon dioxide emissions made for the production of this parts.

Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors as well as Intel Iris X Graphics to guarantee performance when you need it, the device sports a 99% recyclable 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, as well as audio innovations like Acer TrueHarmony and Acer PurifiedVoice.

To really wrap things up (pun intended), the device comes in Acer Vero’s award-winning 100% recyclable packaging, which can be repurposed as a DIY laptop stand.

