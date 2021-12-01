The Netherlands will insure commercial risk in capital goods loans for SMEs

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The government of the Netherlands offers Mexican small and medium-sized companies insurance against commercial and political risk to use in financing imports of capital goods of Dutch origin, said the president and CEO of Atradius Seguros de Credito México , Karel van Laack. .

For several years the Dutch government has provided long-term financing for Mexican companies , however, this year it relaunches the product so that businesses can approach any financial institution in Mexico to request the loan and take the insurance offered by the Netherlands. through Atradius Dutch State Business.

The advantage is that small and medium-sized entrepreneurs obtain credit insurance and the bank can offer them more competitive conditions , Laack said.

The financing provided by Atradius Dutch State Business (ADSB) is granted for a risk period of 24 months and of 12 months or more for the credit, as long as the financing granted is for a minimum of 5 million euros . Although the credit conditions can be flexible depending on the importer and the buyer.

These insurance for capital goods that can be used by small and medium-sized companies are granted for any good, as long as it is used in projects that do not generate high polluting emissions.

One of the advantages that the government of the Netherlands offers this insurance is that Mexican private banks stop worrying about commercial and political risk, which consequently means that the cost of financing can be much more competitive than without this insurance.

The Mexican bank, in conjunction with Atradius Dutch State Business, will evaluate the credit risk represented by the importer and, if approved, Atradius will issue the insurance in favor of the bank, insuring 95% of the commercial risk, including the pre-manufacturing risk.