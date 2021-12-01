The Metaverse is Here to Stay

Imagine an interactive world that combines multiple elements of technology such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and video to offer users a truly unforgettable experience. This is the main concept behind the metaverse, which is a topic that has certainly gotten plenty of attention from investors over the last few weeks. A lot of this has to do with the fact that Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) announced that it will be changing its name to Meta Platforms, which tells us that the social media giant sees plenty of potential in these digital worlds.

Investors that want to add a piece of the metaverse to their portfolios have several options to choose from, and there are certainly going to be plenty of long-term winners to come from this growing trend. From cutting-edge videogames to business applications like virtual real estate showings, it’s evident that this powerful technology has the potential to make a huge impact over the next few years.

Here are 3 metaverse stocks to buy now:



Roblox is without a doubt one of the premier metaverse stocks to own, as the company has been providing unique 3D digital environments via its platform for years. Investors recognize just how much potential the company has, as the stock has rallied over 81% year-to-date and could be in for more highs if the market can stabilize following the recent volatility. The company’s entertainment platform offers a way for users to create and explore 3D digital worlds and allows players to interact, cooperate, and compete in real-time over the internet. Global brands like Nike, Chipotle, and more have already created virtual worlds on Roblox, which offers a glimpse into just how valuable space in the metaverse might be going forward.

What’s really interesting is how the company encourages developers to create their own content using its game engine and publishing platform, so Roblox users never run out of new things to explore. Each game can be monetized as well, which can result in nice payouts for the most successful creators. Roblox recently delivered Q3 revenue of $509.3 million, up 102% year-over-year, and saw its average daily active users increase by 31% year-over-year, which should give investors confidence that the company can continue its rapid growth after the pandemic.



Investors are likely familiar with this massive semiconductor company, which continues to display market leadership after a monumental rally during 2021. However, they might not be considering how NVIDIA can offer exposure to the metaverse, which is why the company makes our list. Remember that the technology which powers the metaverse relies on high-tech graphics processing units to create the visually stunning 3D worlds, and NVIDIA arguably creates some of the best quality GPUs in the industry.

It's a company that has been ahead of the curve in terms of preparing for this trend and could see added demand for its chips as the metaverse evolves. It’s worth noting that the company launched its innovative Omniverse platform a while back, which is a scalable, multi-GPU real-time reference development platform for 3D simulation and design collaboration. The company continues to expand the platform, which according to NVIDIA is the "world's first simulation and collaboration platform that is delivering the foundation for the metaverse." With all of the other high-growth end markets like Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving that NVIDIA provides exposure to, it's clear that the company is at the forefront of tech innovation and a very intriguing metaverse play.



and the metaverse go hand in hand, which is a big reason why Unity Software is a stock that should be on your shopping list for exposure to the trend. The company has developed the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content, which means that the content can adapt to a user’s behavior and feedback. Many of the top developers today rely on Unity’s platform to create their games, but investors should also be fascinated with the potential for using this technology to create interactive worlds that can sell products and help with brand development.

More and more businesses are going to pursue creating real-time 3D content as the metaverse evolves, and since Unity’s platform makes it easy for them to do so it’s naturally an exciting growth stock for investors to consider. The company recently delivered Q3 revenue of $286.3 million, up 43% year-over-year, and announced that is increasing full-year revenue guidance, which points towards a strong finish for Unity’s fiscal year. Unity also just announced it will be acquiring visual effects studio Weta Digital, which only expands its platform’s capabilities and is another reason to consider adding shares.