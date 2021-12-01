Kidvento App Raises $1 Million In Pre Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kidvento.app, a Mysore-based skilling platform for children, has raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding from investors in the UK and the Middle East. The platform will utilize the fund to strengthen its content, delivery and to gain momentum.

Kidvento Education and Research was founded in May 2017 by Sumanth Prabhu and Nikhil Bhaskar. Kidvento has been providing curriculum solutions through unique teaching-learning methodologies, learning aids, teacher training and assessment methodologies to over 100 schools. In March 2020, when COVID-19 broke out in India, Kidvento pivoted from being an offline learning company to an online learning platform and launched Kidvento.app to elevate skills among students, said a statement.

“India has the highest number of school going children in the world, yet we are unorganized when it comes to imparting skills along with academics. Kidvento aims to make skilling accessible for every child with the fine use of technology, content and delivery. With the introduction of National Education Policy and increased adoption of the Internet, it is the right time to provide what our children truly need and deserve,” said Nikhil Bhaskar, co-founder of Kidvento.

“Our aim is to skill the young population of India. The pandemic was a pivotal point for us to build an impactful and scalable solution. We have subscribers from all over the country and we are looking to scale our business globally,” said another co-founder Sumanth Prabhu.

According to a research by RBSA Advisors, the Indian edtech industry is currently valued at around $800 million and is estimated to become $30 billion in the next ten years. As skilling is essential to holistic education, Kidvento is excited to be part of the edtech revolution, added the statement.

“We are investing in Kidvento because of the passion and vision of the founding team. The technology, content and packages that the team is building are world-class,” said Srajan Shetty, one of the investors.