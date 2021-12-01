Is there an 'expiration date' to undertake?

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Depositphotos.com

One of the main signs of hope that this 2021 leaves is the amount of information, reports and notes focused on entrepreneurs over 40 years old , because it implies a resounding and forceful: there is no age to start something new .

With several conversations and hours of consulting I see that the main impediment to starting something new is in everyone's mind: in that internal voice that questions, over and over again , "What are they going to say about me?" , "Is it risking too much for something that I don't even know if it's worth it?" , or even worse: "You are going to fail."

We need to talk about that voice, because it is possible that it is taking you away from a path of new challenges, new learnings and - without a doubt - new experiences.

Am I going to fail?

First and foremost: it depends on what you understand otherwise, that is: what success is for you. Not trying things is the main source of our regrets and this does not mean starting something blind, but starting a very serious conversation of your own to understand what your motivation is: is it the desire to try something new? To start your own project ? Solve new challenges? Reach a financial goal? That is what will give you a first glimpse of the panorama that you will have in front of you.

Analog or digital?

We are a generation that goes from everything on paper to everything on digital (perhaps it is very optimistic to say “everything”, although a large percentage of procedures and follow-ups do). Take advantage of your knowledge of analog to have well structured files, keep documents and attend to face-to-face procedures; and adopt those technologies that allow you to make better use of your time, by automating processes, monitoring your business or keeping your accounts, billing and collection in order.

24/7… again?

If you are over 40 years old - as is my case - it is very likely that during several jobs you have heard: "You have to give everything for the company" , "The more you work, you will have a better position." After a few years, we realize that it is the perfect path to burnout . It is not something you want to replicate in yourself or your team. In addition, the last 19 months have taught us that the first thing is to take care of both physical and mental well-being.

Again ... what about failure?

At a recent conference I heard that the only time we are encouraged to fail is when we are children. We fall, we get up and we try again. After several jobs, teams, experiences, the only certainty is that entrepreneurship involves making decisions: it is not easy, some are going to be bad and others are terrible (and you learn from all of them).

Entrepreneurship involves experiences for which we are not always prepared, both positive and negative. One thing is certain: along the way there will be partners, allies, collaborators, suppliers and clients who will teach you; You will have greater self-knowledge and you will realize that you are much more resilient than you think.

The best of all? When the little voice tells you again "do you think you can?" You will answer: "Not only can I: I am doing it."