Fluor (FLR) JV Wins $2.8B Contract From NNSA, Boosts Backlog

Fluor Corporation FLR and Amentum’s joint venture (JV) — Nuclear Production One, LLC (NPOne) — has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to modernize two nuclear production sites. The contract is worth $2.8 billion annually.

This is a Management and Operating (M&O) contract that has a four-month transition period. It also has a five-year base period with five one-year options. This brings the total contract period up to 10 years if all options are exercised. The NPOne team also has subcontractors like Criterion Systems, Inc., General Atomics, and SOC, LLC.

The Fluor-led team will achieve NNSA’s production targets of constructing and revamping America’s two nuclear production sites — the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, TX, and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TN.

In connection with the latest contract, Tom D’Agostino, group president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business, said, “We have supported our nation’s security since 1944 and look forward to bringing that experience to both the Oak Ridge, Tennessee and the Amarillo, Texas sites. With the united purpose of revitalizing America’s national security, NPOne is committed to building a culture of safety, production delivery and program excellence, trust and transparency, and site integration."

Contract Wins & Solid Backlog Level: A Boon

Fluor has been a distinguished player in the nuclear industry for 70 years. Since 1977, Fluor has provided operating plant support services to 90 U.S. and international nuclear units.

Efficient project execution has been one of the main factors driving its performance over the last few quarters. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact. Fluor's total new awards for third-quarter 2021 came in at $3 billion compared with $1.28 billion a year ago. Consolidated backlog at quarter-end came in at $21.03 billion.

Precisely, Fluor’s Mission Solutions segment’s quarterly results reflect increased execution activity on DOE projects and higher-than-anticipated performance-based fees. It booked new awards worth $1.6 billion, significantly up from $188 million a year ago. Backlog at quarter-end was $3.4 billion.

Share Price Performance

Shares of Fluor have climbed 38.4% this year, outperforming the industry's 33.3% growth. Continuous contract wins, strong end-market prospects and a good business portfolio mix are expected to benefit the company.

