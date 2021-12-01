Medtronic (MDT) Gets Health Canada License for GI Genius Module

Medtronic plc’s MDT subsidiary Medtronic Canada ULC recently received a Health Canada license for the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module. The GI Genius is a computer-aided detection (CADe) system that employs artificial intelligence (AI) to highlight colon regions that may have visual characteristics associated with various forms of mucosal abnormalities.

It is noteworthy to mention that Medtronic is the exclusive worldwide distributor of the GI Genius module, developed and manufactured by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

Few Words on GI Genius

The GI Genius module utilizes advanced AI to highlight the presence of suspected precancerous lesions in real-time with a visual marker. The GI Genius module, which acts as a second observer, helps improve the adenoma detection rate (ADR). The flexibility of this platform allows seamless integration into different clinical workflows, facilitating clinical decision-making and enhancing care quality by reducing variability.

The utilization of the GI Genius module in studies has resulted in a 14% absolute increase in ADR versus colonoscopy alone for both flat (42% increase) and polyploid (36% increase) lesions. This demonstrates greater accuracy to help reduce the risk of interval cancer between colonoscopies.

New Module to Aid in Fight Against Colorectal Cancer

The GI Genius module is compatible with any colonoscope video and provides physicians with a powerful tool to fight colorectal cancer.

The integration of AI into gastroenterology practices could serve as a crucial component in colorectal cancer prevention. The use of AI to improve ADR can improve the quality of colonoscopies, thereby enhancing diagnosis and outcomes for colon cancer patients.

Per Medtronic management, GI Genius is the only colonoscope-agnostic AI platform intended to improve polyp detection. This technology is expected to help save lives by bolstering colon cancer detection rates.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Fact.MR, the global colorectal cancer diagnostics market is expected to see a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2031. Factors such as the rising incidence of colorectal cancer, the surge in the geriatric population, growing awareness, rising research & development on various diagnostic and treatment solutions, and the introduction of effective diagnostic instruments are expected to drive the market.

Given the substantial market prospects, the recent authorization of the GI Genius module for colorectal cancer testing in Canada seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

In November 2021, Medtronic gained FDA 510 (k) clearance for its PillCam Small Bowel 3 HOME (SB3) system for remote endoscopy procedures. The latest approval for PillCam further allows patients to get gastrointestinal care in the comfort of their homes.

In October 2021, the company received CE Mark for the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system, allowing its sale in Europe. The Hugo RAS system has attained CE Mark for urologic and gynecologic procedures.

