Learn about the program with which the community of women drivers increased their earnings by 45%

The smart mobility platform DiDi announced that what began as a feature called DiDi Woman evolved into a program that seeks to increase the number of female drivers on the platform.

The initiative was strengthened to have three main pillars: Profits, Safety and Community, which are born from the identified needs of the drivers to provide them with greater support and a better experience.

“According to INEGI, two out of every three jobs lost during the pandemic were for women, and their recovery will be slower. By joining DiDi, drivers can have a great opportunity to help them achieve economic independence and thus contribute little by little, all together, to greater gender parity, ”said Lucía García, Senior Manager of Driver Operations at DiDi Mexico.

After seeing the tangible results that were being achieved at the beginning of the year, and understanding that there were still various concerns on the part of the drivers, the company decided to reinforce its actions to address those needs, and gradually increase the number of registrations. To achieve this, a series of internal studies and constant feedback with the driving community were used. Thus, DiDi Mujer was transformed into a complete program with three pillars that include:

With guaranteed profit promotions they can access more than 25,000 pesos per month, while enjoying weeks with rewards of up to an additional 20%. As an extra, they are encouraged to use the tools integrated into the app such as the Earnings Assistant that helps them achieve their financial goals by indicating peak hours to have more trips. Security. In addition to having the DiDi Woman function to receive passenger-only trips, an exclusive line was created for women only at DiDi Support. Also, communications are constantly sent to educate the community on issues such as sexual harassment and reaction to incidents by expert organizations such as CONAPRED.

In addition to having the DiDi Woman function to receive passenger-only trips, an exclusive line was created for women only at DiDi Support. Also, communications are constantly sent to educate the community on issues such as sexual harassment and reaction to incidents by expert organizations such as CONAPRED. Community. To boost representation, a referral program for drivers was created, which grants an extra 1,000 pesos if the recommended person is a woman. Likewise, there will always be a female agent available to support new drivers to resolve doubts and give additional tips, because not all of them are concerned about the same things.

Adding to these pillars, alliances were also made with different civil organizations, government agencies and universities to offer Data Science courses, only for women, to increase their participation in careers related to engineering, chemistry or mathematics. Finally, a complete redesign of the campaign, website and communication creation processes was carried out in the company with a gender perspective to be more inclusive.

All these actions have resulted in multiple positive results: compared to the previous year, the registration of female drivers doubled with an increase of 103% , while the number that connected weekly increased 42% and their monthly earnings increased up to 45% which offers the community of drivers a higher quality of life and comprehensive development.

“This year the number of referred women doubled, showing us that the program has tangible results and that more and more women can drive on DiDi. We are very excited to continue working for this purpose. At the end of the day, we must break stereotypes and build a world in which people are directors, chemists, athletes and drivers. We want all of us to be free to chart our destiny, and inclusion in the digital economy is a large part of this goal, ”Lucía García concluded.