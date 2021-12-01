Spotify Wrapped Is Finally Here: These Were the Top 5 Songs of 2021

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s finally time for every music lover’s favorite holiday tradition — and no, we’re not talking about Christmas caroling.

Spotify Spotify Wrapped 2021

Spotify finally unveiled its 2021 Wrapped feature to users today, and fans are looking back on their year in music with excitement, shock and occasional embarrassment.

The experience, which began in 2015, shows users a detailed look at what they listened to over the course of the year, including top artists, albums, songs, genres, playlists and podcasts. New features include each user’s “audio aura” (a visualized aura reading based on your top two musical genres) and “the movie” (three songs from your top played songs of the year that would fit into three movie scenes if your life was portrayed on the big screen).

In order to take a walk down musical memory lane, Spotify users can access Wrapped (which is only available through the Spotify app) on their mobile phone or tablet.

Users will get to compare their most-played tracks against the 380 million-plus Spotify users worldwide, who made Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny 2021’s most streamed artist globally with an impressive 9.1 billion plays.

Olivia Rodrigo was also a big winner, bringing in the most-streamed song of 2021 with “Driver’s License” (more than 1.1 billion streams worldwide), while also clinching the number-four spot with “Good 4 U.” Her debut album, Sour, was the most-streamed album globally.

Other top streamed songs were “STAY" (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X and “Levitating" (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa.

Each user will have the opportunity to share their Wrapped "cards" directly to their social media accounts, with 2021 being the first year that users can share them directly to TikTok.

Listeners are encouraged to share their findings on social media using the hashtag #SpotifyWrapped.

As of Wednesday morning, Spotify was down 16.57% year over year.

