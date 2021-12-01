Are you ready to be a Hero Company? Participate in the second edition of the International Business Happiness Ranking

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After the success of the Ranking of Heroines Companies 2020 (first edition), with more than 300 registered companies from 12 countries, LIVE 13.5 ° , the first Organizational Happiness consultancy, proudly presents the 2nd edition of the Heroines Companies International Happiness Ranking 2021 , now with presence in 20 Spanish-speaking countries in America and Europe, maintaining the objective of seeking, creating, identifying and empowering positive, healthy, resilient and productive companies that seek the emotional, spiritual, physical, mental and financial balance of their employees, promoting the well-being and happiness as a strategic value in productivity and competitiveness in challenging times.

Companies that are considered heroines for constantly taking care of maintaining the health and psychosocial safety of their collaborators, implementing good actions to generate suitable work environments and keeping their organization healthy and strong, will now be able to enroll in the Ranking, be evaluated by major international benchmarks and obtain a commendable place in this exclusive list worldwide.

Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Spain are the countries where this will have a presence Ranking so promising.

Nancy Martínez , general director of LIVE 13.5 ° , continues once again proving to the business world the infinity of benefits that betting on the happiness and well-being of its people brings to an organization; so he decides to promote the second edition of this Ranking. The Heroines Companies International Happiness Ranking 2021, recognized by the World Happiness Foundation and Happy Work Foundation , is developed under a more human vision, inspired by Organizational Happiness and reinforcing universal values in the world of work.

According to a study by Harvard Business Review and Gallup , high levels of Happiness and Well-being help companies to be healthy, positive and resilient, having results such as; an increase of more than 300% in innovation, 44% in sales, 31% in productivity, 37% in retention and a decrease of 44% in illnesses, 51% in turnover and 125% in burnout.



Why participate in the Empresas Heroinas 2021 International Happiness Ranking?

The companies that should participate in this Ranking are those that implement strategies to take care of the well-being of their collaborators and keep their organization strong; those that positively impact society with different initiatives to contribute to a better world; those who adapt quickly, positively and creatively to change; and those employer brands that continue to be a benchmark for those who are looking for work.

The company that manages to be ranked with the first place will be the recipient of a scholarship for two people in the Gross Global Happiness at the United Nations University for Peace in Costa Rica; and the World Happiness Foundation will award him the World Happiness Award. In addition to the physical recognition and the “Heroin Company” seal that is also awarded to companies that are ranked.

What makes the Heroines Companies 2021 International Happiness Ranking different is that any company can participate here (regardless of the number of employees they have, the amount they bill per year, the country of origin and the line of business they represent), the cost of Registration is very accessible, they are not a monopoly, they have auditors during their evaluation process, they all receive a diagnosis and the jury profiles they have are first-rate and recognized worldwide, for this second edition more Hero Hunters than they will evaluate the registered companies.

It should be remembered that the Hero Hunters that support this initiative are CEOs of AAA companies, international consultants, renowned academics, presidents of Human Resources associations and scientific experts of happiness, a high-level international jury.

The evaluation process carried out by this Ranking will continue to consist of 4 phases:

Poll Evidence Pitch Validation of results by the Jury (Hero Hunters)

The evaluation is carried out by the Happy Work Foundation , who are an international benchmark in research on organizational well-being, they will be in charge of ensuring the scientific and methodological rigor of the measurement.

18 categories related to organizational demands and labor resources are those that will be evaluated to determine the vulnerability index to psychosocial risk and the Organizational Happiness index of each company that decides to enroll in the Ranking.

January 31 , 2022 is the closing date for registrations; the following months the analysis process will be carried out (which must exceed the minimum percentage necessary of 66%); and in May 2022 we will be able to know the final results, the names of the heroine companies.

To register for the Ranking, nominate a company or learn more about this great initiative, we recommend you visit: www.empresasheroinas.com

We invite you to join this incredible Corporate Heroines 2021 International Happiness Ranking and contribute to the adoption of a culture of well-being and organizational happiness, recognizing and valuing the importance of human capital. And your company… is it a Heroin Companies?