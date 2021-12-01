Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

CC, FORR, GFED, HUBG, and JD have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 1st.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

Forrester Research, Inc. FORR: This independent research and advisory services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Forrester Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. GFED: This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hub Group, Inc. HUBG: This transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. JD: This owner and operator of an online direct sales company in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

JD.com, Inc. (JD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Bet on Quality ETFs to Combat Omicron and Fed Worries

Stocks

Amazon (AMZN) Gains Competitive Edge with Graviton3 Instances

Shilpa Mete

Stocks

Growth Stock Meltdown: ROKU and PYPL vs. NVDA and TTD

Kevin Cook

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Ideas

A great December business idea! Make and sell Births

Entrepreneur en Español
Intellectual Property

Attention, entrepreneur! This is the first thing you should do before entering the market

Alejandra Pimentel
Mexican Fashion

This is how Mexican fashion was lived at EXPO 2020 Dubai

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More