Marta Ortega, the daughter of the founder of Inditex, is the new president of her father's company

Inditex started with the Spanish Amancio Ortega in 1975. What started as a workshop in La Coruña today owns seven of the most popular international stores in the world: Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Oysho, Zara Home , Stradivarius and Uterqüe.

Marta Ortega is the youngest daughter of the founder Amancio Ortega . She studied business in England and started working in the Inditex group in one of the London stores in 2006. She is currently part of Zara's fashion design team. He has led several successful brand campaigns in recent years.

"I think it is important to build bridges between haute couture and the street, between the past and the present, between technology and fashion, between art and its functionality," Ortega shared in an interview with The Wall Street Journal .

Marta will enter to replace Pablo Isla as president of the company , who has been in the position since 2011. Along with Marta, Óscar García Maceiras will become CEO after being a very important lawyer in the company. The heiress assures that she will do the right thing for Inditex because she grew up within it and has learned from great businessmen who preceded her. However, since the news broke, shares in the company have fallen 5%.

"I have lived and breathed this company since my childhood and I have learned from all the great professionals I have worked with the past 15 years," he said after the news was published.