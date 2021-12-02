The Executive Selection: Givenchy

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The House of Givenchy is taking a new approach to authenticity and masculinity with the olfactory signature of the Gentleman Givenchy.

Givenchy

Created by Nathalie Lorson and Olivier Cresp, the eau de toilette is encompassed in woody floral aromatic notes, with bergamot, basil, and cardamom used to open up the fragrance.

Instant freshness follows thanks to the inclusion of a gentle blue iris, while cedarwood and coumarin ensures it’s a longlasting scent as well. Encased in a midnight blue hue bottle, the Gentleman Givenchy promises to be a treat.

